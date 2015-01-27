Double standards have become the accepted norm in Egypt nowadays. It doesn’t affect females only, it affects both genders.
1-Jealousy
- Boyfriends are allowed to speak to their exes but are girlfriends ?? of course, not.
- Boyfriends are allowed to go out with other friends “casually” because they are their “friends” but are girls?? No, they’re definitely not allowed to have “casual” friends.
2-Punctuality
- Girls are allowed to be late on dates; guys aren’t because it’s simply IMPOLITE.
3-Parents
- Girls aren’t allowed to go out everyday, except if they have exams or when they’re enrolled in daily classes!!
- Girls aren’t allowed to ride alone with male colleagues or friends, but they’re allowed to ride alone with a taxi driver- a guy that they know nothing about.-
4-Divorce
- A mother wouldn’t like it if her son fell for a divorced woman and wanted to marry her. If her daughter is divorced, however, she wouldn’t have a problem with it at all. In fact, her problem will be with anyone who thinks otherwise.
5-Greeting with kisses
- In Egypt, most people usually greet each other by shaking hands not kissing. However, many Egyptian men and women kiss hello and good bye when they’re travelling abroad.
6-Egyptian Guys
- When foreign girls dress in mini skirts and backless dresses, it’s considered hot and feminine. However, an Egyptian girl walking down the street in a sleeveless top, might be considered “shemal”. She will not get away with the annoying comments and harassment either.
- An Egyptian guy can happily marry a foreign woman embracing all her past experiences, however, he wouldn’t marry an Egyptian girl who had been in a relationship before.