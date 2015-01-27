Double standards have become the accepted norm in Egypt nowadays. It doesn’t affect females only, it affects both genders.

1-Jealousy

  • Boyfriends are allowed to speak to their exes but are girlfriends ?? of course, not.
  • Boyfriends are allowed to go out with other friends “casually” because they are their “friends” but are girls?? No, they’re definitely not allowed to have “casual” friends.

2-Punctuality

  • Girls are allowed to be late on dates; guys aren’t because it’s simply IMPOLITE.

3-Parents

  • Girls aren’t allowed to go out everyday, except if they have exams or when they’re enrolled in daily classes!!
  • Girls aren’t allowed to ride alone with male colleagues or friends, but they’re allowed to ride alone with a taxi driver- a guy that they know nothing about.-

4-Divorce

  •  A mother wouldn’t like it if her son fell for a divorced woman and wanted to marry her. If her daughter is divorced, however, she wouldn’t have a problem with it at all. In fact, her problem will be with anyone who thinks otherwise.

5-Greeting with kisses

  • In Egypt, most people usually greet each other by shaking hands not kissing. However, many Egyptian men and women kiss hello and good bye when they’re travelling abroad.

6-Egyptian Guys

  • When foreign girls dress in mini skirts and backless dresses, it’s considered hot and feminine. However, an Egyptian girl walking down the street in a sleeveless top, might be considered “shemal”. She will not get away with the annoying comments and harassment either.
  • An Egyptian guy can happily marry a foreign woman embracing all her past experiences, however, he wouldn’t marry an Egyptian girl who had been in a relationship before.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • Ahmed Genena

    Egyptian guy would marry a foreign girl ashan haysharekha 7ayato we 3andaha mas2oleya mesh kol hamaha El gawaz we kalam El nas, mesh haydfa3 sha2ah we shabka we mahr we mo2adam we mo2a5ar we fara7 we 7esab fel bank we side business, la2 beyt2asmo kol 7aga ashan mogarad bey7ebo ba3d, we fo2 dah kolo mafesh tanaket ahlaha wala nakad El masreya

    • Joman Abbas

      ههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههه
      نكد المصرية؟؟
      عجبتني اوي
      بص بصرف النظر عن اساسا البنات والستات عموما هرمونات ومجانين وانا اعترف ب ده حقيقي
      ده معناه ان برضه هتلاقي نكد مع الاجنبية 😀 انت كده بجد جيت علي البنات المصريات اوي علي اساس ان الشباب بيتجوزا الاجنبية علشان كده وبس؟ مش علشان جنسية او اقامة او انها موزة حلوة او انها هتعرف تشوفله شغل او حاجات تانية
      وحضرتك اساسا بعدت عن النقطة الاساسية هو بيقول ان الشاب المصري مش مستعد يتجوز مصرية ليها علاقات سابقة ومستعد يتجوز اجنبية ويغفرلها كل ماضيها

      • Heba Gaber

        الله ينور عليكى ردك صح جدا … دى لو حتى كانت مخطوبة ولا مكتوب كتابها قبل كده يقولك لا وانا ايه يضمنلى ان محصلش حاجة او انها لسه بتحب خطيبها القديم او حتى يفكر فيها السوء ويقعد يقول طب مهى لو كويسه خطيبها الاولانى سابها ليه ولو يا حرام مكنش ليها اى علاقة حب سابقة او خطوبة يقول عليها دى اكيد كذابه هو فى دلوقتى بنت متعرفش حد قبل كده … علطول فى عدم ثقة وشك فى البنت المصرية رغم انهم مش هيلاقوا ذى البنات المصرية ابدا كفايه ان احنا عايشين
        ومستحملين الغلاسة والارف اللى بيحصل فى الشوارع

        • Ahmed Genena

          بعيداً عن اني مع جواز من غير مصرية لاسباب تانية، بس ده ميمنعش ان الرجالة المصرية اغلبيتهم معقدين هما و اهلهم و سطحيين و معندهمش ثقة

        • Joman Abbas

          ربنا يخليكي ده مجرد رأي مش اكتر وفعلا البنت مظلومة الي حد في مجتمعنا ال عسل ده 😀

      • Ahmed Genena

        الأجنبية ممكن تكون نكدية بشكل مختلف، بس على الأقل هي بتفهم في المسؤلية مش قاعدة في بيت ابوها تكل و تحشي و يا papy انا عايزة و يقولها حاضر و اول مسؤليه كبيرة تشيلها في بيت جوزها، لا و ايه بتبقى فاكره نفسها ان انت تحمد ربنا اصلا اني بصيتلك و وافيقت عليك من الاول اصلا و بتقعد تقارن بينك و بين اي حد غير بقى تدخل اهلها و كل ده.. فعشان كده الاجنبية بتعيش لوحدها من صغرها و بتشيل مسؤلية من صغرها و بتشتغل و بتشوفك بني ادم مش جاموسة في ساقية و بتشاركو بعض في كل حاجة

        • Joman Abbas

          ههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههه
          انت مصدق نفسك حقيقي؟؟
          احب اعرف من حضرتك الاختلاف في النكد ممكن يبقي عامل ازاي؟ D:
          بص حضرتك لو في النوع ده من البنات انا اكيد هابقي ضده بس مينفعش تعمم انت كده بالظبط عملت زيك زي البنت اللي بتقول(ما هو كل الرجالة كده :P) مينفعش تقول خالص ان البنات المصريات كده والبنات الاجانب بتتحمل وبتشيل ومش عارف ايه وبعدين انت ازاي اصلا بتقارن ان البنت الاجنبية بتعيش لوحدها حضرتك برضه الولد بيعمل كده وانت مينفعش تقارن في النقطة دي علشان احنا مجتمعنا مش بيسمحلنا اننا نعيش لوحدنا ممكن تبقي البنت المصرية احسن من الاجنبية وبعدين ازاي بتقول ان البنت المصرية مش بتتحمل مسئولية؟ وهي بتدرس وبتشتغل ولما بتتجوز بتستمر في شغلها وبتربي وبتستحمل اللي بيحصلها في الشارع كل يوم من اي ولد والقمع واضطهاد الافكار وانها من بيت اهلها اللي خانقنها ل بيت جوزها اللي مهمل فيها (مش باعمم) حضرتك لو قابلت البنات الفرافير بس في حياتك بتوع بابي ومامي وبتقول الاجنبية بتتحمل مسئولية احب اقولك انك مقابلتش بنات في مصر ومتنساش ان في الاول والاخر والدتك كانت بنت ومصرية

          • Ahmed Genena

            اكيد مش كل البنات كده بس ممكن نقول 70% مثلا؟ ثم انا مش بتكلم على البنات بس، المشكلة مش البنات قد ما المشكلة في الاهل، ثم اصلا مفيش حاجة اسمها مجتمعنا و بتاع، لو هي بتقيد نفسها بكلام الناس و المجتمع و كلام الفاضي ده اكبر دليل على ان الست المصرية مش مستقلة بنفسها و كلو كوم و تناكت الاهل كوم، الاجنبية انا مبشوفش اهلها اصلا ولا هي بتشوف اهلي، مجرد ان احنا حبينا بعض بأجر شقة مع بعض و بنتقاسم فيها و هو مجرد خاتم الي بجبهولها، مش فرح ملهوش لزمة و شبكة فارغة للمنظرة و اشتري شقة!!!! ازاي شب يعرف يشتري شقة ملك دلوقتي، كل ده الست.

            اما الراجل المصري،،فهو كائن مقرف زبالة متحرش محروم مش متربي، المجتمع الزبالة ده مديلو حقوق كتير و هو غير مسؤل اصلا و بيضرب مراتو و مبيهمهوش حد. الرجالة العن اصلا من الستات في مصر.. انا بتكلم على اغلب الرجال مش كلهم برضو.

            من الاخر الاتنين نيلة مينفعوش بعض بس انا كنت بتكلم كراجل عمري ما اتجوز مصرية، ده رأي

          • Joman Abbas

            ايه ايه ايه يااستاذ بالراحة شوية مش كده
            انت متفاؤل كده علي طول؟ D:
            واضح ان موضوع تناكة الاهل ده بالذات عامل لحضرتك عقدة نفسية وواجعك اوي 🙂 🙂
            واكيد انا احترم رأيك لكني لا اتفق معاك في بعض النقط
            وعموما ده رأي فعلا

          • Ahmed Genena

            هو مش عملي عقدة، لان لو حد اتنك عليا مش هسمحلو اصلا، بس انا بتكلم من تجارب 30 واحد تقريبا من صحابي اتجوزو و خطبو و منهم الخطوبة فسخت عشان النيش الي ملهوش لازمة و منهم عشان 5000 جنيه عيزينهم زيادة في الشبكة يعني صباح المرض المجتمعي..
            و في الاخر انا بحترم الموقف و بحترم رأيك، لولا اختلاف الآراء لبارة السلع،، بس انا فعلا بكره الي يفكر بطريقة اجتماعية قوي و بقلية احترام الطرف التاني،، ثم اصلا ديه بلد ميتعش فيها 😀 😀 😀 اقوم متجوز فيها و اربط نفسي فيها 😀

          • Joman Abbas

            ههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههه
            واضح انك بتحب اصحابك اوي لدرجة ان الموضوع حاصل معاهم ومأثر مع حضرتك
            بس اكيد دي مش حاجة عقلانية ان الجوازة تفشل علشان الحاجات اللي بتقول عليها واكيد عندك حق بس في الحالات اللي بتتكلم فيها بس بس يعني ايه بيفكر بطريقة اجتماعية اوي؟
            وبالنسبة لانك مش هتتجوز هنا وانك اصلا كاره البلد ده احساسنا كلنا حضرتك بس لما تتجوز من هنا مش معناها انك هتتربط بالبلد اكتر ما انت ممكن تاخدها وتساعفرو انتوا الاتنين عادي D: D:

          • Ahmed Genena

            هلاقي عادات اجتماعية متخلفة طالعه ساعيتها لا إحنا عايزين بنتينا جامبينا و هياثرو عليها و هيا تيجي تنكد عليا،، عمتان مش ده بس السبب انا نص عيلتي انجليز و انا متربي على ايديهم و المدربين بتوعي يبانيين، فانا معاشر جنسية اجنبية اكتر و لما سافرت بره و شوفت فرق الشخصيات تيقنط انو صعب اتجوز مصرية،، عمتان انا مش هجادلك لان مفيش راجل بيكسب ست في المجادلة 😀 😀

          • Joman Abbas

            ههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههه
            كل ده ومش هتجادلني ؟!! D: D:
            ليه يعني ما انا متفقة معاك في كذا نقطة وعموما ربنا يوفقك يارب وتلاقي الانسانة اللي تشاركها حياتك من غير تعقيدات ايا كانت جنسيتها D:

          • Ahmed Genena

            Looooooool
            You too IsA 🙂

        • Samar Motley

          Excuse me, you are talking about Egyptian girls in a very disrespectful tone. Just because you had your own bad experience in a previous relationship doesn’t give you the right to speak of all Egyptian women this way. There are so many nice, respectful, and beautiful Egyptian ladies out there that foreign guys would give anything to marry, so you have no idea what you are talking about. Blaming the girl for all the financial traditions that comes with marriage is completely unfair. yet it’s a girl’s choice to go against traditions and her family to help the guy she loves out, and I know many Egyptian girls who did that, they helped financially with everything, they shared everything. I totally agree with Rana, here is the question are you willing to act like a civilized foreign guy who helps his wife with everything, share all chores….. I doubt it. so howa mosh kalam w bas.

      • Rana Osama Awadallah

        And we’d happily marry a foreign guy who wouldn’t stay at any café 24/7 because he’s too lazy to find a job or won’t take a primary not highly paid job as a start.. but they do their best starting with small jobs. He’d also help her with house chores instead of acting like si elsayed and throw things around making a mess and they’d both be working yet she’s the one who has to cook, clean, study for their children and give up great opportunities as she’s the one who’s supposed to take care of everything in their home while he goes out with his friends and improves his career and if she attempts to improve hers and became more successful then he’ll make her leave her job.

        • lolipopscandy62

          THANK YOU!

          • Samar Motley

            I totally agree with you… here is a living proof, My husband is american and even though I never ask him for help around the house… he offers, and he helps with all chores.

          • Charles Motley

            🙂

    • lolipopscandy62

      I agree with what you’re saying. That you shouldn’t marry a spouse that would behave that way. However it is offensive to the majority of Egyptian (like you) girls that are actually normal.