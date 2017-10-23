It came to our attention that a new policy to limit Egypt’s growing population has been on the works lately. The Health Minister Ahmed Emad Eddin and the local Development Minister Hesham Al-Sherif have revealed a strategic plan that mirrors China’s one-child only law having only 2 children per Egyptian family within set time ranges.

In a surprising twist, it won’t be just about promoting contraception because that has not worked with Egyptians. They want to focus more on educating the people, discouraging early marriage and employing more women.

Birth Permit



Egypt’s authorities have been discussing the idea of reproduction with a license to further impose and formalize the concept even more. This birth permit will be like a health insurance card after marriage. The married couple will have a license to reproduce every 5 and 10 years. If the spouses choose to violate the given terms, they will be faced with harsh fines.

This new system came as a warning to Egypt’s population crisis which is rapidly approaching the one-billion mark. Will this be just another radical experiment? Let us know your opinion in the comment section below…