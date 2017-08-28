With Eid Al Adha right around the corner, The Nile Ritz-Carlton is kicking off this holiday with one thing in mind: bringing us all together. On the 2nd of September, The Nile Ritz-Carlton is inviting families and friends for an exceptional day starting from 12PM to 5PM. The goal is to create a closer bond between families as well as allowing them to enjoy a once in a lifetime experience.

To start off the day, a live jazz band will carry the holiday spirit all the while you relax in a beautiful family atmosphere. Picture this, sitting next to a luxury pool cabana and an outdoor pool while being served by “Burger and Beer”. You will have the option to choose from multiple burger creations, including the Classic Burger, the Mushroom Burger and of course sided with an ice-cold Heineken beer.

But that’s just the start. You will have the opportunity to relish the savory Eid buffet offered by The Nile Ritz’s very own Culina restaurant. Live cooking, meat carving and seafood stations are on the menu. The entire brunch is priced at LE450++ per person.

The event also includes a unique complimentary kids’ program that would definitely keep those youngsters occupied. You and your kids can partake in arts and crafts activities and cinema hours among many other fun and engaging activities.

The Nile Ritz-Carlton, a fantastic place to enjoy real time together.

For more information and reservations, please contact 002 (02) 25778899.