By: Reem Khaled

Twenty-year old self-taught makeup artist and beauty blogger, Raneem Othman, gave us inspiring ideas of Eid glamour and her own personal favourite products that she uses to achieve the amazing and smooth looks that fit the Eid festival perfectly.

Products she mainly used for this “Burgundy Look”:

Huda Beauty Palette (Rose Gold edition)

Huda Beauty Lashes in Samantha #7, which are suitable for a dramatic look. However, it’s very easy to apply even for beginners and its quality is very good.

Maybelline Vivid Matte in Nude Thrill

The Rosegold Pallette from @HudaBeauty has many different shades and can create many looks. It shifts away from the traditional “brown and bronze” typical looks. It’s also amazing to be taken on a trip because it can be used for contouring, highlight AND blush so it’s perfect. It also has shimmery shades which are suitable for Eid.

Maybelline’s Vivid Matte Liquid nude shades are perfect for different skin tones. Maybelline’s offers a wide range of matte non-drying lipsticks. Unlike the usual drying matte lipsticks, this one feels great on the lips and is very moisturizing. It’s also affordable so that’s a plus!

Quick tip: For a matte finish, take ONE layer of tissue (or toilet paper), blot your lips softly and it turns into a true matte finish or apply baby or setting powder.

And last but not least: Carli Bybel HIGHLIGHTER palette by BH Cosmetics. Highlighting is the number one trend in makeup right now. It’s a wonderful way to infuse a little bit of life into your look. It gives an amazing glow and it can be done subtly.

Quick tip: For a sun-kissed look, use darker and bronze shades of highlighting which would be nice in Eid since we are still in summertime. On the other hand, the rose gold shades would give you a fresh look.

Although she is studying Finance at the American University of Sharjah, her passion has always been makeup since she was a young girl. Her gradual self-taught experience has turned her into the expert she is now. She is now based in Cairo and Dubai.