The owner of Kebdet El Prince, Ahmed Nasser El-Prince, has recently obtained a court ruling that acquitted him from the charges raised against his restaurant serving rotten meat. This comes off as great news to all of you meat lovers, since your favorite restaurant is going to be up and running in no time.

After months of getting shut down for allegedly serving bad meat, rumors circulated that the famous restaurant reopened yesterday. The owner, however, denied these rumors and stated that he was only slaughtering a buffalo in order to bring positivity for himself and his workers in honor of the highly anticipated upcoming opening of his restaurant.

El Prince said that the opening of his restaurant will definitely occur within the next 15 days, assuring that his main goal remains serving his customers high quality meals irrespective of the price.

As for the rotten meat debacle that originally resulted in the shutting down of the restaurant, Ahmed Alaa, a worker at Kebdet El Prince, has assured us, in his words that “They have been eating at the restaurant ever since they were little kids, and never have they ever faced any health problems as a result.”

