2. Art, love and fashion took a serious turn

What happened to love letters? To good morals and leading by example? Where did classy movies with good humour and purpose go? What happened to belly dancers? Where did humanity go? El Zaman El Gameel has totally turned into Zaman El Fawda. Total chaos. Men beat their women up instead of looking after them, and have become less responsible. Kids get abused at a very young age. Technology is taking over our lives and leading us blindly. Barely do we have time to spend quality moments with friends as well as visit family and neighbours. Fashion is driving us into a wall, and people use their hands or weapons instead of their voices to express themselves or object. Harassers are all over the streets and so are street vendors who try to sell us happiness despite of their burden. People have no shame throwing garbage in the street and do it publicly as well. All rules are being broken; everyone wants progress yet no one is willing to change.

If we start acting and showing others that we are trying and willing, they’ll start following. Let’s stand together against wrong acts. Let’s begin first and lead by example.