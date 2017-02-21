The 36-year old Egyptian woman, Eman Abdulati, who weighs 500 Kg and is currently undergoing treatment in Mumbai’s Saifee Hospital for a life-saving bariatric procedure, has expressed her desire to meet the Bollywood star Salman Khan.

Eman Ahmed Abdulati is dubbed as the world’s heaviest woman at 500 kilos. She suffers from elephantiasis which is a parasitic infection that causes extreme swelling in a sufferer’s limbs and arms. She was recently transferred to a hospital in India so she could undergo a weight reduction surgery, upon her family’s appeal to the doctor to take her case.

She just expressed her fondness of all the three Khans of Bollywood to her bariatric surgeon, Dr. Muffazal Lakdawala, but emphasized on her desire to meet Salman Khan, the guy who stole her heart.

Dr. Lakdawala, who also happens to be the Khan family’s physician, declared that he would sent out an official request to Salman Khan soon asking him to set up a meeting with Eman. Salman’s father. Veteran screenwriter, Salim Khan, has confirmed that the Bollywood star would be pleased to meet with his fan as soon as they receive the official request.

Salman Khan is known for going the extra length to fulfill his fans’ wishes and demands. Salman once met with Abdul Basit, a fan from Pakistan, who had also arrived in Mumbai for a liver transplant and expressed desire in meeting him. The big-hearted star is famous for never turning down the request of a fan as he believes that the connection between them is important.

Eman Abdulati may just be the living proof that dreams do come true!