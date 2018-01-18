We always look at our Egyptian streets and find drawings or doodles on walls or buildings. Some of this street art is really inspiring and adds to the place’s spirit. But ElNa2ash’s work is really brilliant.

What is ElNa2ash?

ElNa2ash is an amazing startup that brings life to any wall or building they work on. They can draw basically anything you want on walls or buildings of houses, offices or even factories.

It is not just like any other place that paints your walls, because they do it with love, passion and creativity.

When strolling down Huda Sha3rawy street, you would find their amazing work bringing magic to the old streets of downtown.