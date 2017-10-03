The Space X business magnate has exceeded our expectations once again. His most recent project has literally made our jaws drop. Elon Musk is proposing a city-to-city travel by rocket. Yes, you heard it right.

He surprised the world at a space industry conference when he said: “if you build a rocket capable of going to the moon and Mars, why not use it for high-speed transport here at home?”

There will be no more long distance trips, as everything will be just under an hour away. He later noted via his instagram account @elonmusk, that the cost per seat should be about the same price as a regular full fare economy plane ticket. Whaaat?

The spaceship that could carry up to 80-200 passengers will travel around the orbit of the earth and will land out in the water on floating pads near major cities.

The proposed routes include London to Dubai or New York in 29 mins, Los Angeles to Toronto in 24 mins and Hong Kong to Singapore in 22 mins.

This city-to-city travel rocket should be built by the year 2024; but as exciting as this may seem, will you be willing to board a spacecraft just to get to a place sooner?