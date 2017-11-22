A showcase of luxury design: early this month, Elite Stone and the Calacatta Borghini quarry inaugurated their exclusive London showroom at Margaret Street 74, Fitzrovia.

It is an unprecedented project combining a luxury design and stonework company and a quarry of the finest marble, creating an unforgettable location in which marble invents a new language to speak of elegance and ultra-chic living.

A process of inspiration based on in-depth knowledge of materials, transformed into exclusive designs, because every marble is unique and special, the voice of a sophisticated, elite style that dominates spaces completely, from the living area to the sleeping quarters and bathroom. The focus at the ES Gallery is certainly revolutionary – a refined interpretation of the living area, the Coral Black area, an authentic work of art in an unprecedented union between attractive esthetics and functional design. The passion for quality details is obvious: materials, finish and colors add an elegance that transforms the quotidian into an extraordinary experience. A particular example is the magnificent line of backlit Coral Black with its theatrical personality, expressing determination and strength, where the processing and details reveal its true vocation to excellence.

The iconic Italian brand also displays some illuminating furnishings in its showroom, not just design but also, and unexpectedly, light sources. In fact, Elite Stone has patented the innovative, sophisticated E-light System, product of research lasting over ten years, resulting from the union between thin layers of marble and onyx with the transparency of glass and the luminosity of LED. Furnishings like kitchens, doors, wall paneling and front doorways are thus exalted by the harmony of lightened, backlit marble, creating a stunning, enveloping atmosphere.

Every creation produced by Elite Stone is a dream come true, with a sartorial elegance that fully satisfies our clients’ demands of exclusivity, exceeding even their most fervid imagination. “It’s the first time in the history of marble that a showroom is opened abroad devoted not just to architects, but above all to the end customers, with finished products derived from our continuous research and corporate know-how” says Tetyana Kovalenko, CEO of Elite Stone.

Mark the date of December 7th for the exclusive official party by invitation at the ES Gallery, to explore the infinite language of marble in all its secret charm.