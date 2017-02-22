Cairo – 21 February 2017: Today at 3:50 pm, Royal Maxim Palace Kempinski, is sorry to announce the cancelation of Retro Night party with the star George Wassouf’s for the 24th of February due to the organizer’s “United Company” failure to commit to the submitted terms, conditions, payments and licenses.

It is with great disappointment that we have to cancel such an event, please accept our sincere apologies from the management team of Royal Maxim Palace Kempinski but we have to protect the hotel’s image and our valued guests.

