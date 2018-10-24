Farah Nofal is one of the most inspiring athletes in Egypt. Though her primary form of training in the meantime is Yoga practice, she is an ex basketball player, track & field, CrossFit and functional training athlete. When it comes to flexibility, she has adopted a self-teaching method to learn Yoga which has shifted her perception on health and fitness and has led her to discover true physical wellness.

Nofal was bold enough to change tracks in order to chase after her dream even though she holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance. Turning her passion for movement, health and wellness into a career, she has started her long athletic story through CrossFit and functional training by getting her ISAA Fitness Trainer Certificate and her CossFit Level 1, Level 2 and Weightlifting Trainer Certification from the Unites States.

Her love story with Yoga started to take shape in 2015 after realizing that stretching physically and mentally has opened more than just her shoulders. And from here came the idea of Eden Wellness. The main reason behind creating it is to offer practitioners a destination where they can satisfy all their needs; whether physical, mental or emotional.

Nofal believes in Bio Individuality; she seeks to spread contentment detachment and inner peace though raising the health education and awareness everyday among various communities. Now, Farah has certificates from 500 hours RYT Yoga Teacher in Hatha yoga, Vinyasa yoga & Yin yoga. She also has an integrative Nutrition Health Coach Diploma and offers nutrition consultations through her Eden Wellness.

Instagram: Farahnofal__

Facebook: Farah.Nofal

Credits:

Photographer: Amr El gohary

Assistant Photographer:

Omar El shafei

Art Director: Amr Alim

Makeup Artist: Sara Erian

Jewellery: Reem Jano

Organised by: StarDust