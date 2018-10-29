So many negative stereotypes are associated with the fashion industry. Many of which are perhaps true. However, it was fascinating to get to see a different side of fashion. A side that does not usually get much attention. The personal stories behind each look and outfit. The use of fashion in self-expression and self-creativity.

As a first timer in the Cairo Fashion Festival (CFF), I was quite blown away by the attendees’ iconic looks. In fact, for me, the fashion of the people was the actual highlight of the event! We captured just a few of those amazing looks to share with our valuable readers what was happening beyond the runway. We also asked a few of the creative minds behind those amazing looks about their sense of style and inspiration.

On the left, 20 year old Doaa, tells us she is a Mass Communication student who loves fashion and mostly gets inspired by Hijabi fashion bloggers like “Asia”. Twenty year old Hana, is also a Mass Communication student whose inspiration comes from following Instagram models for styling tips. She tries to pull off her own looks by coming up with outfits that best flatter her physique.

Nour, to the left, aspires to become a fashion designer. She likes to attend CFF to get more exposed to the fashion scene in Egypt. Her friend Kholoud, who is of the same age, is more self-inspired and likes to create her own sense of style.

Left to right: Nada El Khatib’s style is mainly based on a more modest sense of fashion. She likes to show that her Hijab does not necessarily limit her fashion choices. Nineteen year old Tebian says she gets inspired by street wear. Most importantly, she likes items that are comfortable to wear. Nineteen year old CJ is inspired by tec/sport street wear. He enjoys experimenting with colors and loves Nike Air Force as a fashion piece.

Twenty year old Hania is inspired by edgy cuts and patterns. She believes what truly stands out at this year’s CFF is that everyone was using different fabrics and cuts to design their looks. Hania thinks that being ourselves gives the best look no matter what.

Joumana Adel says that she is more into “weird and unusual” looks. She gets inspired by ‘Kojak” and loves his work.

Her friend Aya, on the other hand, is more into casual wear. She is neither a big fan of classical nor daring looks. It was quite interesting to see how friends are perhaps opposites when it comes to their fashion outlook.

Ali went for an 80s inspired look at the CFF. His outfit was specifically inspired by a character called Dorthy from the American sitcom “The Golden Girls”. He is also influenced by David Bowie and Elton John. In general he would go for more technical and geometrical looks, however, this time he opted for high waist pants, shoulder pads, shirts and chains.

Kareem Dia designed his own outfit for the CFF which was quite astonishing. He came up with an 80s concept to create his whole look. His style in general is inspired by more structured looks.

Lamia Rady is a fashion designer who likes to go for trendy and eccentric looks. She loves to keep up to date with fashion, buying whatever pops up in the stores.

The stories kept coming as we walked through the crowds of CFF. Each outfit spoke louder than any words could. For each person dressed to express themselves and to tell their personal story. Without actual introductions, you felt you already knew so much by just observing the choice of fabric, color, accessory, cut, etc. It leaves us thinking about our own stories and how we write them for other people to read.

