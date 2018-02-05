Female Viagra has been tried as a treatment for sexual dysfunction in women. However, the Food and Drug Administration hasn’t approved this use of Viagra yet.

Does female Viagra exist?

Viagra doesn’t exist yet or to be more specific, has not been approved yet by the Food and Drug Administration. However, there is an equivalent for it. Until recently, there were no FDA approved drugs for treating women’s sexual arousal or sexual desire problems. A prescription medication known as flibanserin (Addyi), originally developed as an antidepressant, has been approved by the FDA as a low sexual desire treatment.

Use:

A daily pill boosts sex drive in women with low sexual desire; however the drug should NEVER be mixed with alcohol. It should be taken one time a day at bedtime. The pill is for oral use only and is swallowed, not chewed. Experts recommend to stop taking the drug if there isn’t any improvement in the sex drive after eight weeks.

Possible side effects:

The side effects are serious so one has got to be careful, especially not to mix the drug with alcohol. This includes low blood pressure, nausea, sleepiness, dizziness and fainting.

How does it work, treat and how much does it cost?

Addyi treats hypoactive sexual desire disorder in premenopausal women. It impacts brain chemicals and as for the price, it varies often ranging from $30 to $70.

Why Addyi was created for women

Sexual problems may be due to difficulties with arousal, a lack of desire or both. Many factors can influence sexual desire in women. For example:

Many women find that the stresses of daily life deplete their desire for sex.

Highs and lows in sexual desire may coincide with the beginning or end of a relationship, or major life changes, such as pregnancy or menopause.

For some women, orgasm can be elusive — causing concerns or preoccupations that lead to a loss of interest in sex.

Desire is often connected to a sense of intimacy between partners, as well as past experiences. Over time, psychological troubles can contribute to biological problems and vice versa.

Some chronic conditions, such as diabetes or multiple sclerosis, can alter the sexual-response cycle — causing changes in arousal or orgasmic response.

As an Egyptian woman, will you be embarrassed of the idea, and of sharing it with your husband? Would you buy it or are you against the concept itself? Will it come in handy or do you think it’s not healthy? Will you consider it a taboo?