No one is surprised to see these names being crowned during FIFA’s 2017 The Best Awards. They managed to provide the best performances for many games in 2016/2017, and amuse football fans all over the world. Players: C. Ronaldo, Messi & Neymar topped their slot.

The Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been turning heads since his teenage years, topped his standing rival Lionel Messi for the second year in a row. The Argentine came 2nd this year, while Neymar came 3rd.

The All Time Legend “ZIZOU”

The magician Zinedine Zidane who’s been stealing hearts and minds as a player – a Ballon D’Or, 3 times FIFA World’s Best Player, Laureus World Sports Award – is back to rule the game as 2017’s FIFA Best Coach for winning 7 trophies with Real Madrid in his short time at the helm of the club (less than two years).

Italy’s Giant Goalkeeper “BUFFON”

After being awarded “FIFA Pro World XI Goalkeeper”, Gianluigi Buffon, the giant Italian shot stopper, was awarded the 2017 FIFA Best Goalkeeper award. He’s lead Juventus and the Italian national team to many victories and kept them safe and intact for many years.

Dutch Ladies: couldn’t make it to the party, yet took the world’s lead

Lieke Martens, FC barcelona’s midfielder and Netherlands’ forward was awarded for the first time in her career the world best female player, along with her coach Sarina Wiegman, the Dutch team head coach who also grabs her first global award this year, both setting a Dutch example for women footballers worldwide to follow their lead.



The awards ceremony was held in London, UK. You can watch it in the video below.