Awhile back, Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan teased fans of the erotic box office hit that they should expect “more action” in the sequel Fifty Shades Darker, which hit theatres yesterday.

But, there is a question we can’t stop asking ourselves; is there actually a point in going to see an erotic movie in Egyptian theatres while the erotica bulk of the movie (which let’s face it, is all of it) is cut due to censorship?

Fifty Shades of Grey was a huge letdown as all sex scenes were cut, while the entire movie revolves around a sexual relationship between two people who sign a sex contract. Fifty Shades Darker is an erotic movie and in a conservative country like Egypt, there’s no point in it being in theatres. We don’t have to prove that we’re hip and up-to-date by releasing it in theatres while the essence of the movie is taken out of it.

So, if anyone wants to watch the movie, download it on your computer, buy the DVDs or go the whole nine yards and read the books!