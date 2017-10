Even though it has been days since we kicked some Congolian asses in the World Cup qualifiers, we all still wake up with a big goofy smile on our faces. We are going to Russia!!

If you think of yourself as a football expert, we dare you to take this quiz and test your knowledge about our national football team’s history in the World Cup qualifiers. Let’s see what you’re made of…

Who was the coach of our national football team in 1990? Hassan Shehata Mohamed El Guendy Abdalah Salah El Wa7sh Mahmoud El Gohary Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Egypt had played 3 matches in the 1990 World Cup, who were the three national teams that we had faced? France - Ireland - England Holland - Germany - England Holland - Ireland - England Holland - Ireland - France Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> The team that Egypt had beaten to get qualified for the World Cup in 1990 is... Algeria Morocco Uganda Congo Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Egypt had only joined the 1990 FIFA World Cup, where was it held?



France Brasil Italy Germany Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Who scored the goal that got us into the 1990 World Cup? Hany Ramzy Hossam Hassan Rabi3 Yassin Ibrahim Hassan Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Who was our goalkeeper in the 1990 World Cup? Ahmed Shubeir Abd El Wahed El Sayed Ekramy Nader El Sayed Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> How many times had Tunisia beaten us in the World Cup Qualifiers? One time Three times Four times Two Times Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> How many times has Egypt joined the World Cup Qualifiers since 1974? 8 times 5 times 12 times 11 times Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> How many times had Morocco beaten us in the World Cup Qualifiers?

Three times Two times One time Four times Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Who scored our only goal in the 1990 World Cup? (If you got this one wrong, you should be slaughtered!!!!) Magdy Abd El Ghany Magdy Abd El Ghany Magdy Abd El Ghany Magdy Abd El Ghany Correct! Wrong!