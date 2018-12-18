A teacher in Suez has filed an official report at Suez Police Department against four of his students. The teacher accused the students of sexual harassment.

According to the teacher, who asked to remain anonymous, four of his students at the first secondary class harassed him during his class and defamed him by filming a video of him of the incident.

The video was shown of the students harassing the teacher while he was punishing another student by hitting him with a stick.

It is worth noting that physical punishment has been ruled as illegal in Egypt.

The video was shared on social media and has been circulated as a joke.

After the filing of the incident, a decision by Education Directorate in Suez was issued to suspend the students for 15 days.

Director of media at the Directorate of Education in Suez, Ahmed Sheisha, commented on the incident stating, “The Directorate of Education and the administration of the teacher conducted an extensive investigation. The students and their parents were brought to the school and confronted with the crime committed by the students in the classroom.”

An official source at the Directorate of Education revealed to Al Watan News that officials have conducted an investigation into the incident and all that appeared in the video.

The source explained that the investigation revealed that students who appear in the video are known for being troublemakers, and they are known to the school officials.

No one deserves to experience any types of harassment, ever, especially during performing their job. However, it is important to note that according to what was seen in the video, the teacher himself has committed harassment against another student by hitting him using a stick.

Physically violence against students has been officially banned in schools since 1998.

Another point worth mentioning is the fact that what was done by the students during the video is, sadly, not considered sexual harassment for some.

The act done in the video has been, historically, used as a joke with Egyptian men for as long as it gets. The “joke” is even done at most weddings for grooms. Even when they express uncomfortableness, the joke still goes at almost every Egyptian wedding until this day.

As for violence against students, while remaining illegal, is still practiced by many teachers.

The school in which the incident happened is a private school, which means parents actually pay for their students to get educated. In return, they receive physical punishments. As for moral education, it is obviously as much as it should, based on these student’s actions.

While the students are held accountable for their actions, the school is as guilty as they are.

*We have chosen not to share the video out of respect to, not just those involved, but out of respect to our readers as well.