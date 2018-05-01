By: Pakinam Ahmed.

At least every one of us has that friend, yes you, the annoying one who sings anywhere and anytime. I’m sure that most of your friends definitely don’t have the required persuasion skills, because no matter how often they try to convince you that your voice is not a melody like you think it is, and that your future as a singer is doomed, you still wouldn’t believe them and sing at the top of your lungs.

Be careful not to take your friendships for granted, I’m warning you. Listen to your conscious voice and take heed that not because your friends love you, they will be good to you all the time, not until you stop showcasing your mesmerizing talents.

This article shows your friends’ struggle and here are the 6 reasons why you should stop singing:

#1 Confidently singing the wrong lyrics

Yes, you do that most, if not all, of the time. You know it, don’t pretend that you don’t. At least if your voice already ignites headaches, sing the right lyrics. Don’t spread a wave of confusion amongst your friends who already know the right lyrics.

#2 You embarrass your friends.

Sorry, but it’s true. Do you have any idea how your friends feel in an Uber ride, or a supermarket, when you suddenly decide to sing them a Amr Diab’s song? You’ve guessed it; they want to run and leave you alone in your own wonderland.

#3 We cannot enjoy a single song when your voice pierces our eardrums

We already accept the fact that your voice is spellbinding. But when a new song is released, we have the human right to listen to it at least once before you join the singer.

#4 Even if your voice is enchanting, we cannot focus on a single task

Next time while studying, try to actually focus and not have a zillion songs roaming around in your brain, and don’t pick one of them randomly and sing it. This will probably be one of the worst decisions of your life.

#5 I’m sorry, you will not be able to sing in your friend’s wedding

Just forget it! Totally. No matter how hard you try. Period.

#6 You might get murdered

This is a final warning. Be careful.

Send this over to that friend of yours, and see how they respond!