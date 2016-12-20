The holiday season is bestowing upon us so grab your peppermint sticks, decorate your gingerbread houses and let’s celebrate. This year, Cairo has exciting events all around that will keep your joyous spirits high and your bellies satisfied. To make sure you have a Merry Christmas, we have rounded up the best diverse Christmas guide just for you.

1- Helnan Landmark – The Christmas Bash VOL.2

You will forget your sorrows, worries and your frustration at the Christmas Bash being held this year at Helnan Landmark with the pretty awesome line-up they’ve got. There’s DJ Feedo who is the number one R&B and Hip-Hop DJ in Egypt, DJ Ramy BlaZin who rocks Electro sha3by music, DJ Carlos who excels at Middle East Top House, DJ Adry and Fido whom are two of the most talented Egyptian DJs in Finland, DJ Moro ViTcH and DJ Seif Sallam. Tickets are sold at AUC, GUC, MSA, MIU, CIC, BUE, FUE and AAST.

Details:

Date: Thursday 22nd of December, 2016

Location: Helnan Landmark – 90th Street, besides McDonalds, New Cairo

Time: 6:30 PM to 1:00 AM

Regular Tickets: 250 LE per person (includes soft drinks)

VIP Tickets: 350 LE (includes soft drinks + appetizers + Lounge)

Program: – At 11:00 PM, all the lights will be turned off except your own shining candles.

– Fireworks show.

– Christmas customized photo booth.

– Christmas souvenirs from Santa Claus.

For reservations and more information, contact: 01111762401 – 01146164641

2- Christmas Songs & The Telephone

On the 22nd and 23rd of December this year, you can enjoy lighthearted Christmas songs & Menotti’s Comic Opera ‘The Telephone’ at the Cairo Opera House which would set the mood for a perfect Christmas ambience.

Details:

Date: Thursday 22nd and Friday 23rd of December, 2016

Location: Cairo Opera House, Zamalek

Time: 08:00 PM

Tickets: From 20 to 10 LE. The tickets office is open daily and during the weekend from 10 AM to 8 PM.

Dress Code: Smart Casual

3- Let’s decorate Korba street together for Christmas 2016

If you’re in the mood to get your hands dirty and get to work this Christmas, head on to Korba street and put your effort and soul into decorating the street with delighting lights and decoration. The best part about this is that you’ll get to put your own touch into the Christmas decorations and get creative!

Details:

Date: Friday 23rd of December, 2016

Location: El Korba, Heliopolis

Time: 10:00 AM to 07:00 PM

For more information, contact: 01014332232

4- Christmas Celebration Bazaar | by Jawaher

Visiting the Bazaar is for free. The anxiousness and stress of Christmas shopping will be eliminated, as the Bazaar will include fashion items as well as winter classy products that will make sure your Christmas shopping is all done in a fun day.

Details:

Date: Friday 23rd of December, 2016

Location: Le Pacha 1901 – Nile River, Cairo

Time: 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM

5- Christmas Cairo Jazz Club Style

Cairo Jazz Club is coming packed at you this year with two events.

CJC’s How Mohasseb Stole Xmas

“Mohasseb is back for another one and he’s stealing Christmas this time! Come start the celebrations early while dancing to Mohasseb’s irresistible progressive house beats.”

Details:

Date: Friday 23rd of December, 2016

Time: 10 PM to 3 AM

Location: Cairo Jazz Club, 197, 26th July St., Agouza, Giza

For more information: 02-33459939

House Rules:

Table reservation necessary.

Entrance at door’s discretion.

Strictly couples only.

Minimum entry age 25.

Doors close at full capacity.

Nutcarckin’ Christmas

“The Nutcracker belongs at the Opera, and the real Nutcrackin’ Christmas fun is on the other side of town at CJC. Get ready to have a rockin’ Xmas with Vybe, Amy Frega, Funk Off, and Voice & Bass.” Details:

Date: Sunday 25th of December, 2016 Time: 10:00PM – 3:00AM Location: Cairo Jazz Club, 197, 26th July St., Agouza, Giza For more information: 02-33459939

6- Christmas Eve Swaggering at Venue Lounge Club

If you want to have an R&B Christmas Party, then look no more. Venue Lounge’s Club has got you covered this year while featuring DJ Feedo, DJ Fedde and DJ Phil & Adam. And to shake things up a bit, there’s also a belly dancing show. Talk about a cultural Christmas.

Details:

Date: Saturday 24th of December, 2016

Time: 9 PM

Location: Venue Lounge Club , Imperial Zamalek, Gezira , Zamalek

Tickets: 350 EGP (including 2 shots)

Tickets are limited.

For VIP Lounge: Reservations only

Corkage: 250 EGP

Cold and hot snacks to be served on tables.

For reservation and more information: 01020808069-01272558899

7- Frosted Christmas at Graffiti

“It’s finally the season to be jolly, and this year Graffiti takes things to another level and brings a shimmering, white Christmas to Cairo! Join us at “Frosted Christmas” for a celebration as sparkling as ice, glittered with the sensational performance of belly-dancing diva Dina. Festivities linger to the early hours of the morning, with the fabulous resident DJ Remon, and live performances of Ghazal on electric oud, Azmy on violin, Shabaan on tabla, Loay on saxophone and Hammdon on percussions. Definitely not a night you would want to miss!”

Details:

Date: Saturday 24th December, 2016

Time: 9 PM

Location: Graffiti Bar & Lounge, 1089 Corniche El Nil, Garden City

Tickets: LE 1100 including taxes

For reservation and more information: 010-6667-7762

8- Jingle Bells to Party Hard

Hakamoro is shaking up this Christmas with magic tricks and cards, because what is Christmas without a little bit of magic in the evening? It is a magical night after all. They’ll take you all the way from singing jingle bells to partying all night! They’re featuring DJ Mark T, DJ Karlos A and a surprising belly dancer star. Make sure you dress to the nines!

Details:

Date: Sunday 25th of December, 2016

Time: 8 PM

Location: Hakamoro. 25 Al Ahram St., Korba, Heliopolis

Regular Tickets: 450 EGP per person (including open bar hard cocktails)

VIP Lounge: (15 Pax Booking): 520 EGP per person (including private lounge + 1 Whiskey bottle on the table + open bar hard cocktails)

Corkage : 250 EGP per bottle

Cold & hot snacks to be served on tables.

For reservation and more information: +2 0100 1010 573 / +2 012 80 435 111

Single ladies and couples only. Also, on door tickets are not guaranteed so pre-reservation is a must.

9- Eventaki fel Christmas – Riverside

And of course if all you want for Christmas is a luxurious night, the restobar Riverside’s got you and your bellies covered in this cold December weather. Their menu includes a dish for everyone that includes Kobbebh, chicken wings with coriander, mini hawawshi, sambusek cheese, kababb skew, taouk skew, kofta skew with tomia ball. They are also offering seyami menu including vegetable spring rolls, penne arrabiata and finger fried fish.

Details:

Date: Sunday 25th of December, 2016

Time: 9 PM

Location: Riverside Cairo, 16 El Moseqar Kamal El Tawil Street, Zamalek

Tickets: 350 LE per Person (including Mezza plate per person + 1 free bouchon for every 6 guests)

For reservation and more information: 01222111976

10- Christmas at Kazoku

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and DJ Ghandokli wants to make it even more wonderful by supplying enough music for you to not feel guilty as you binge your way through Christmas.”

Details:

Date: Sunday 25th of December, 2016 Time: 10 PM to 2 AM Location: Kazuko, Swan Lake, 1st Settlement, New Cairo For reservation and more information: 01270004877 Merry Christmas everyone, have a happy one!