Gigi Hadid is the ‘It’ girl of this millennium. She’s a fashion icon who’s been featured on runways and magazine covers alike. And it’s true, no one can truly outshine her in the limelight, but we have to wonder how she’s managed to maintain her dewy luster throughout. Capturing her look is easy enough if you couple it with these techniques and products. We’ve also collected Gigi’s product favorites so that you can pick the beauty products this star likes to use on a regular basis.



1- Exfoliation



The first step to getting glowing skin is through exfoliation. Exfoliating allows you to slough off dead and dry skin cells and reveal fresh, radiant skin. This energizing exfoliator by Origins is what we recommend. This two-in-one scrubby cleanser is fortified with radiance-boosting panax ginseng and caffeine, while jojoba and carnauba wax gently exfoliate to help unclog pores.

2- Prime

An illuminating primer is a great way for you to start working your radiant Gigi glow from within through a nice bright base. FaceStudio Master Prime Blur + Illuminate Primer works really well under foundation and doesn’t clog pores. To complete the look, we also recommend using Maybelline BB cream to give a fresh natural look.

3- Strobe Cream

If you prefer more coverage than BB cream, apply this before you couple it with the foundation of your choice, as long as it doesn’t have a matte or powder finish. Mac Strobe cream is great for illuminating dull skin.

4- Powder Puff

Though it might seem counterproductive to the dewy look you’re trying to achieve, adding powder is essential to setting your make up before adding highlighter. It’s important to note that you’re trying to achieve a dewy look, not one that is greasy or oily. La Mer powder is an excellent way to set your makeup without compromising that glow.

5- Champagne Highlighter

Highlighter needs to be applied with a fan brush on the highpoints of the face. This shimmering skin perfector by Becca will help complete the look and give you a refined glow. It’s enriched with ultrafine luminescent pearls that absorb, reflect and refract light to amplify your natural radiance. Like a compact full of crushed gemstones, the multi-toned pigment pearls adjust to your skin’s natural undertones.