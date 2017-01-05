Glamour and allure were the code words for City Centre Alexandria’s Fashion Lounge event. On 30 November 2016, the mall gathered renowned Egyptian fashion icons to throw an unforgettable, stylish event. Inspired by the main fashion cities around the world; Paris, London and New York, the event’s eye-catcher was a fascinating fashion show directed by fashion gurus Ghadir Agabany and Sara Abo El Ela. Showcasing fabulous designs by the New York Fashion Week participant Sara Onsi; the Alexandrian designer Ahmed Saedi; and Yousra El Barkouky, City Centre Alexandria’s Fashion Lounge is Alexandria’s most outstanding event for this fall/winter season.

Walking into City Centre Alexandria’s Fashion Lounge, attendees were able to feel the trendy spirit, especially in the presence of the guests of honor Jamila Awad and Sherif Madkour. Throughout the event, attendees were able to pamper themselves at the beauty stations which featured hair, makeup and nail experts for the perfect look. Moreover, attendees enjoyed the smooth live violin performance by Azmy Magdy. Prominent mall tenants also took part in making this event a remarkable gathering, including Ahmed & Abdou for the hairstyling. The Fashion Lounge was sponsored by Hilton Alexandria King’s Ranch Resort, which offered special rates for attendees coming from outside Alexandria, as well as Trianon, which provided a delectable food selection for the event.

Owned and managed by Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East and North Africa, City Centre Alexandria is an inspiration when it comes to creating great moments for everyone, everyday.