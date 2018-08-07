The Ministry of Supply & Internal Trading has just launched a campaign that will end our nostalgia to the old pricing of products by bringing them back to reality! HOW?

They’re initiating a campaign that starts on August 6th and runs through Eid Al Adha, offering the public 5-50% discounts on prices. They succeeded in including a thousand plus suppliers.

The Ministry of Supply and Internal Trading imposed firm laws to make sure the public is protected against fake promotions and unreal price reductions. One of the major eligibility criteria for suppliers to join the campaign is to hand in documented pricing lists of before and after promotions.

Moreover, inspectors will carry out regular checks to make sure stores don’t deceive the public and apply the discounts they have agreed upon. During these checks, inspectors have the right to ask stores for their own suppliers’ bills to compare how much goods cost them vs. how much they sell them for in order to ensure the discounts are being applied.

On behalf of the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trading, Ahmed Kamal also announced that there will be discounts on meat –of all kinds- prices to assure everyone can afford buying meat especially with Eid el Adha coming up. Along with a 50% increase in the quantity offered for purchase by the public.

In case of spotting a supplier or a store that is by any mean violating the agreement of the promotions campaign either by increasing the prices or by compromising the quality, directly report the case to the Consumer Protection Association’s hotline:19588 or to their official Facebook page. https://m.facebook.com/%D9%88%D8%B2%D8%A7%D8%B1%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AA%D9%85%D9%88%D9%8A%D9%86-%D9%88%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AA%D8%AC%D8%A7%D8%B1%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AF%D8%A7%D8%AE%D9%84%D9%8A%D8%A9-302386623532829/

Now comes your part; share the news with your mum, relatives, neighbors and every housewife you know so everyone can benefit from the discounts!