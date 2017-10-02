We all loved the first edition of the Gouna Film Festival event, because not only did we get to acknowledge the outstanding performances of the Egyptian actors but we also got to see them all light up the red carpet.

The GFF event has become one of the biggest fashion moments in Egypt. Something our country is surely not used to. From the best to worst looks and everything in between, we’ve rounded up all the contenders from both the opening and closing ceremony that made both our head scratch and stare in awe.

The Best Dressed List:

1. Saba Mubarak

This Jordanian beauty totally owned the opening ceremony red carpet event in this stunning Tatyana Aceeva gown. The 41-year-old effortlessly mixed hard and soft where the leather bustier worked so well with the ruffled lavender tulle bottom. Wowza!

2. Cyrine Abdelnour

Shine bright like a diamond! This shimmery Zuheir Murad piece definitely did her justice during the opening ceremony. It only complimented Cyrine’s curvaceous figure in all the right spots; she flashed her leg in this daring thigh high slit gown, surely making all our jaws drop.

3. Nelly Karim

Another star making our best-dressed list is no one other than the gorgeous Nelly Karim. She channeled her inner elegance in a minimalistic black strapless jumpsuit and completed the look with an Okhtein clutch. What a way to close the Gouna Film Festival!

4. Yosra El Lozy

At the opening ceremony, our Egyptian sweetheart Yosra El Lozy wowed us in this A-line embroidered grège gown by Kojak. She wore her hair in a loose chignon to showcase the subtle details framing her neck, sending the classy lady vibes into overdrive.

5. Yousra

We couldn’t leave out the glamorous Yousra A.K.A Civene Nassim, her closing ceremony dress was definitely a can’t-miss. She wore a red figure-hugging red sparkly gown that accentuated her hips and made her overall look truly spectacular.

6. Bushra

You can’t go wrong with a black and white dress. Bushra’s closing ceremony gown was the epitome of glam. Très chic!

The Worst Dressed List:

1. Razan Al Maghrabi

Well at least she gets an A for effort.We are not sure why she opted for a sheer dress with two very high splits, but her entire ensemble unfortunately missed the mark.

2. Dorra Zarrouk

When Dorra graced us at the closing ceremony event, her outfit confused us as to whether we love it or hate it. The bottom part is bearable to say the least. We get that she tried to perfect the bondage look but the top part was completely out of tune.

3. Engy El Mokadem

This closing ceremony dress could have easily gone on the best dressed list… if it weren’t for the embroidered top. We love the dress’s overall flair but we think that the first half is a bit distracting.

4. Yasmin Sabry

Is that a carina underneath? The beige with the popping shimmery gold is a real eye sore and the straps underneath the sheer gown look misplaced. The whole look was a total miss for the star.

In this annual event, everyone really stepped up their game, but a lot of them suffered serious style disasters. Who do you think wore it best?