The Grammy awards is one of the most glamours nights a musician gets to experience annually. Aside from their prized trophies that they get to take home, let’s take a look at what they wore on the red carpet!

Worst Dressed List

1. Pink

Outspoken singer Pink’s dress is a little bit like her – you either love it or hate it. We’ll reserve our judgement until we find out just how many muppets had to die to make it, at least something kept her warm!

2. Lady Gaga

Gaga being Gaga; she didn’t show flesh but still made quite the spectacle. With that train riding behind her, it looked like she belonged in one hell of a Gothic wedding!

3. Beyonce

It saddens me to say that Queen B is no longer a queen. Beyonce chose to skip the red carpet and instead made her way straight into the ceremony, where she wore a bizarre hat, sunglasses and enormous earrings that totally distracted the attention from her stunning dress.

4. Bad Gal Riri

Yes you read that right, Rihana our diamond superstar who up until last night we thought could pull off anything proved to us that some things are just definite No-nos.The no-doubt-sweaty outfit featured gloves and boots, and had a very low neckline that showed off her decolletage.

5. Kali Uchis

Sparkle overload: Colombian-American recording artist Kali Uchis stood out for all the wrong reasons in her dazzling pink-and-gold jumpsuit, which was not only far too shimmery, but also did little to flatter her frame.

6. Jenny McCarthy

Feeling blue? Jenny McCarthy also made a rather unfortunate statement with her bright hair color, and her sunglasses were entirely out of place at the evening ceremony. Although her hair stole much of the focus, Jenny’s dress was also very ill-fitting and she chose to pair it with very bizarre mesh gloves. She looked like an evil super villain from a cartoon!

7. Jaden Smith

We usually don’t have much to say about men’s style when it comes to the red carpet. It’s pretty simple, just wear a suit. But I don’t think anyone gave Jaden that message. Jaden Smith is not known for his subtle style choices, but his patchwork jeans and large ski-style jacket looked totally out of place at the black tie event.

Best Dressed List

1. Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey wowed in a slinky cream thigh split Gucci dress that was adorned with pretty sparkling embellishments around the neckline and skirt. The star crown she was wearing was also just out of this world.

2. Anna Kendrick

The gorgeous actress and singer modeled a grey checked pantsuit from Balmain over a lacy black La Perla top. She added a splash of color to her ensemble with a simple pair of powder pink heels.

3. Hailee Stienfeld



‘Love Myself’ singer, Hailee Steinfeld, kept her look fresh in a strapless white dress, which she brightened up with metallic purple boots and dramatic green eyeshadow.

4. Miley Cyrus

‘The Best of Both Worlds’ singer combined sexy and chic donning a black velvet pantsuit and fringed shawl by Jean Paul Gaultier with long bombshell locks.

5.Chrissy Teigen

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen, who accompanied husband John Legend, was flaunting her growing bump in a dazzling silver gown that featured a small middle split. The star looked sensational as she cradled her bump while posing for pictures.

6. Rita Ora

Rita’s strapless gown featured an extreme leg split that was sure to turn heads. She completed her look with a pair of killer heels and red lips. Rita walked confidently with her hand on her hip as she strutted her stuff down the red carpet.