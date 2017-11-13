Grand Nile Tower hotel recently hosted the first edition of the ‘Arab Lamode Festival’. The festival showcased the latest in Arab fashion over two days with the presence of celebrities and some of the most talented fashion pioneers in the Arab world.

With its ideal location on the Nile, Grand Nile Tower was the perfect venue for the two-day Fashion parade. Beautifully laid-out, its spacious Farhaty ballroom further added to the spark of the event; while the hotel team members ensured a flawless service and a smooth event.