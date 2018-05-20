Great news knocking on your doors. BT has announced earlier this week that the Champions League final on May 26th between Liverpool and Real Madrid will be available for free streaming on YouTube.

Yes, you have read it right, it is all for FREE. Now you’ll get to watch Mohamed Salah score goals and win the Champions League without having to pay any money at all. Forget about the service provider, or that fake wasla, because YouTube is here.

Liverpool hasn’t qualified for the finals since 2007. But because of the amazing Mohamed Salah, they’re now competing with a great chance of winning. May the odds be in Mo Salah’s favor.

Enjoy the match with your friends, and tell us where and who you’re going to be watching it with.