Grey Group (WPP), has acquired a majority stake in hug digital – a leading independent regional digital marketing agency, based in the Middle East. Founded in 2009 by Oussama Jamal (Chairman) and Timothy Michael Baker (Chief Executive Officer), hug digital is one of the largest and fastest growing, 360°digital agencies in the MENA region.

The full extent of the services offered by Hug digital encompasses handling their clients brands’ social assets, content creation, influencer marketing, digital products development, full-fledged digital campaigns, web and mobile app development (UX / UI), on-ground and digital activations, media planning & buying as well as digital research, analysis and social listening.

“ We’re incredibly excited about our new partnership with Grey Group .”

stated Oussama Jamal, Chairman of hug digital.

He added, “As a team, we are very eager to take our digital know-how and intimate knowledge of digital in the MENA region and scale this with Grey Group. The acquisition means access to incredible resources that will enable our personnel to excel further and service our digital partners and brands even more.”

The partnership with Hug Digital is an excellent strategic fit to lead with ground-breaking digital work especially as it has always been Grey’s commitment to constantly deliver quality value-added services to our clients. With this acquisition, we are heading in the right direction.” said Nirvik Singh, Chairman and CEO of Grey Group Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.