And here comes another moment, where we need to take our hats off to the pharaohs, who until this very day with all our modern technology and super machines still manage to surprise us, and challenge us with new mysteries. Chapeau!

Scan Pyramids, a very cool scientific mission launched October 25, 2015, under the authority of the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities, with the coordination of the Faculty of Engineering of Cairo and the French HIP Institute (Heritage, Innovation and Preservation), who also happened to have advanced scientific instruments, had set their sight on delving deeper into the mysteries that lay within the Great Pyramids of Giza, and they didn’t come out empty handed so far.

Last October, after one full year of hard work, and using a combination of thermography, 3D simulation and radiography imaging, the team uncovered two hidden chambers inside Khufu’s pyramid, the largest of the three pyramids. A 4500 years old mystery finally solved, can it get any better? Yep, keep on reading, the fun part is yet to come…

Only yesterday, Scan Pyramids announced another breakthrough. Archaeologists, historians and physicists had put their heads together and made the first discovery of its kind since the 19th century. Using cosmic-ray based imaging, a secret, giant void hiding inside Khufu’s pyramid was discovered. This void is located above the pyramid’s Grand Gallery, it stretches for at least 30 metres above the Grand Gallery (a corridor that links the Queen’s chamber to the King’s in the heart of the pyramid.)

This void has yet to be reached in person by experts, and no one knows what is the purpose behind it, or its function. Was it a construction gap? An escape tunnel? It is all still shrouded in mysteries, and question marks.

You know what is so awesome about this discovery, it’s that the pharaohs’ brilliancy still put our technologies & our machines to shame, and that alone deserves a big round of applause. Pharaohs, you are the coolest!