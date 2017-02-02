Marilyn Monroe once said “A smile is the best makeup a girl could wear”, and she was right! Well, we realize that Marilyn Monroe’s smile was hard to top off! The woman was beyond pretty, no wonder she threw such remarks lightly! But the good news is, we can help you get the smile you desire before Valentine’s Day through these simple steps! So stick around!

It’s no secret that for the perfect smile, you need the perfect shiny white teeth which is why we brought you these simple hacks to make your life easier!

1. Baking Soda and Lemon Juice

Mix several teaspoons of baking soda with enough fresh lemon juice to make a paste, and watch while your teeth color turn a few shades lighter.

2. Whitening Tooth Paste

If you’re on a tight budget, and let’s face it we all are, then this is definitely the remedy for you! It’s cheap and it will whiten your teeth in almost no time!

We recommend you opt for Crest 3D White Glamorous White Teeth Whitening Vibrant Mint Toothpaste for good results!

3. Coconut Oil Pulling

Put a spoonful of coconut oil in your mouth and swish it between your teeth for 10 minutes, or add a few drops to your toothbrush and brush it on. You’ll notice the results in no time!

4. Invest in the Right Toothbrush

Our moms were right all along! They key to healthy looking teeth is in brushing them, so make sure you choose the right tool to do it!

Try Oral B’s Vitality Pro White Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush. It saves time and it really minds those gaps!

5. Strawberries

Yes, you read that right! Many celebrities are using this remedy to maintain their teeth! All you need to do is smash up a fresh strawberry and use it to brush your teeth.

6. Try a Teeth Whitening Gel Pen

Teeth whitening gel pens work on removing the stains caused by coffee and other toxic foods and beverages from your teeth in as little as 3 days!

For good results, try using Smilebriter Teeth Whitening Gel Pens. They work like a charm!

7. Seek Professional Help

This is by far the most guaranteed way to get the Hollywood smile you desire in less than 24 hours.

The steps are simple, all you need to do is:

Book an appointment

Visit the clinic for one hour and have a few 3D scans of your teeth

Allow the machine to form a crust that doesn’t exceed 0.3 millimeters and install it on your original teeth

Voila! Leave with shiny white teeth, and absolutely no worries!

We recommend that you opt for Whity Dental Care; they’re equipped with what we like to call the “Magic” machine and a few of the most professional dentists in Egypt!