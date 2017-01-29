Let’s face it! Food is life, which is why kitchens are everyone’s favorite place in the house. We walk back and forth to the kitchen more than 10 times a day whenever our cravings kick in. Given that it’s the busiest place in every home, your kitchen needs to be as practical and comfy as possible.

First, let’s go over some of the most common kitchen problems we all face in our modern time. The clock seems to be running faster than ever while space and time have become scarce.

1- The amount of time and money consumed in the process of measuring, manufacturing, designing and installing your kitchen is ridiculous!

2- If you get the nerve to renovate your kitchen, your house will turn into a battlefield for a minimum of two weeks with lots of workers going in and out and your home won’t feel like home anymore.

3- It takes a lot of effort and pre-planning to install a kitchen. You try to visit as many stores as possible to get the right fridge, right tiles, right cabinets, counters, sink, appliances, etc. You hop from one store to the other and given our traffic problem, this is borderline nightmarish.

4- Big kitchens mean that you have no counter space besides the fridge and that everything is too far away from each other.

What if I tell you that the fantasy of having that lavish kitchen in the smallest place is now a reality? Your Kitchen can now be delivered to you in a wrapped box as we have scooped up the solution to all of your kitchen problems. Elementi Kitchenettes have Unleashed the most practical inventio of the year and now you can locate and relocate your kitchen in a single step.

1- They are FUN-SIZE and don’t take much SPACE which means that you can literally put them anywhere you want. In addition to being compact, they’re stylish, which means that if you decide to put them in a dining room, they won’t look even a little bit out of place.

2- They save you TIME as all you need to do is decide which model fits your kitchen area best, pick a color from the 25+ options they offer, take it and place it in the place of your choosing.

3- Elementi Kitchenettes save you a lot effort, as it’s an ALL-IN-ONE SERVICE. You buy your cabinets, fridge, stove and all your kitchen appliances by making one stop.

4- And the cherry on top is that they are not as expensive as full kitchens and will save you tons of MONEY!

5- With Elementi Kitchenettes, everything is an ARM LENGTH AWAY so you no longer have to worry about getting frozen food out of the freezer and rushing to reach the far counter.

6- If you own a studio Apartment or want to add a kitchen to your office, Elementi Kitchenettes are perfect for you as they hide in plain sight.

7- Say goodbye to the dilemma of whether to pay a lot of money on building a kitchen in your summerhouse that you only use 3 months of the year or getting a half equipped kitchen. For half the price, you will get a fully equipped kitchen!

This is your kitchen in a box!

