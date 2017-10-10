Egypt’s mighty goalkeeper “Essam El-Hadary” will be the oldest player to ever participate in the World Cup. El-Hadary will be 44 years old at the beginning of the games that will be held in Russia on June 14, 2018.

El-Hadary has represented Egypt 155 times, won the African Cup of Nations four times with the Egyptian Pharaohs National Team. The fact that he is one of the most capped players (23rd worldwide) did not keep him on the field all the time. He was benched for sometime due to clashes with team managers and quit playing internationally before his comeback in 2014 in Egypt vs. Tanzania game, proving that nothing could curb the enthusiasm of a lionhearted leader.

The crown jewel of Hadary’s career will be the 28 year long awaited Egyptian participation in the World Cup. It’s been 7 world cups already since Egyptians were there.