World wide, hairstyles are crucial, vital things when it comes to looks and appearances! Here in Egypt things are no different. In fact, we take hairstyles to a whole new level. We even like to ndala3 el hairstyles and give them cool names.

Below are 7 hairstyle names only Egyptians use:

1. Zalabata

What is ‘zalabata‘? Or how is zalabata like, we don’t know exactly. But it is well known that when you shave your head bald, they’ll say “da 7ala2 zalabata”.

2. Ka7ka

The bun is called ‘Ka7ka‘. Ma3roufa. Though it doesn’t look like one bas howa keda.

3. Mozambelih

The favorite hairstyle of any Egyptian hairdresser assil!

4. Mesabseb

No matter how hard I tried to trace the word, I came out empty handed. Is that even a noun or a verb?

5. 2otetin

Tab fein el 2 cats fil mawdoo3?

6. Megalgel

As Ahmed Hemly sang “El Gel aho eshtaka mn sha3ri!”

7. Sabayki

It used to be “Spiky” abl el hadsa!