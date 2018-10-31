It’s Halloween people, stop by for a spell!! Let’s go on a spooktacular night and bring the nerds and monsters in our heads to life. Haunted parties are all over the city, so it’s definitely time for trick or treating. Here are some of the places we might go to:

The Tap Maadi

Gather your ghostbusters crew and head to the Tap Maadi for a night of partying and unexpected surprises. They call it a haunted hungover night for a reason, so make sure to bring your dancing shoes and enjoy the spell.

BOUNCEinc

If you want to light up in the dark, the party in neon lights is the spot to be. Bouncing to the latest Hip-Hop and RnB tunes on the fiery dance floor will get you going all night. PS. the party has a freaky trampoline.

Route 66

Experience Halloween by the pyramids in The Mummy Edition. Flaunt your costume and be prepared for a dancing rave; starting with Salsa music to the tunes of Hip-Hop and R&B.

Groovy Heliopolis

It’s the biggest Halloween party in Groovy Heliopolis yet. Don’t even bother doing your own makeup because they got you covered. They will have a makeup artist from 7.00 to 7.30 pm before the party starts.

Rooftop Lounge Garden city

The party at the fabulous Rooftop Lounge in Garden City will get you dancing all night. Costumes and happy vibes are mandatory.

Cairo Jazz Club

Roll out of your tomb and head to their graveyard. Enjoy the House music all night with your living dead friends; try to get creative with your costume to win their prize.

Mood Swing

Get ready for their spooktacular Halloween swing, and enjoy the first acknowledged Coldplay tribute band in the Middle East “Strawberry Swing”.

The Tap East

Get your freak on because they will bring all the thrilling and dreadful creatures together partying and dancing in harmony to the beats of the Hip-Hop and R&B master, DJ Feedo.

Enjoy Halloween and tell us which party was the best of them all.