Kasr Al Ainy Oncology Center, the Egyptian Olympics Committee, Novartis and Harley Davidson team up with patient support groups to mark World Cancer Day

The Breast Cancer Foundation of Egypt and Power of CML enlist community support to fight cancer and challenge stigmas

The Kasr Al Ainy Oncology Center (NEMROCK), the Egyptian Olympics Committee, Novartis, and the Harley – Davidson Motor Company teamed up with the Breast Cancer Foundation of Egypt (BCFE) and Power of CML, two of Egypt’s most active patient support groups, to mark World Cancer Day.

In a first of its kind initiative, this year’s activities featured a motorcycle ride organized by Harley Davidson, with riders travelling from Kasr Al Ainy street to sporting clubs, including Heliopolis, Al Ahly, Maadi, El Gezira, and the Egyptian Shooting clubs to raise awareness.