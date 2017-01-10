The Golden Globes is always a magical event. It’s one of the few award shows where the stars of the night drink, so the lighter and more easygoing vibe in the room has an explanation. All of the smashing talents of movies and television were united in force on this 74th Golden Globe Awards, the first big night of awards season. From Ryan Reynolds kissing Andrew Garfield after Ryan Gosling beat them to the award to “La La Land” winning big, the night has a lot of buzzing moments that we won’t forget anytime soon. Let’s brush up!

1- Meryl Streep’s Speech

After being presented by Viola Davis, who nabbed her own award for her role in “Fences”, Meryl Streep was awarded the night’s most prestigious award, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, for lifetime achievement. The three-time Oscar winner and the eight-time Golden Globe winner brought down Donald Trump without ever mentioning his name in a passionate and tear-filled speech. She ended her necessary and raw heartfelt speech by commemorating the memory of the late Debbie Reynolds: “As my dear departed friend, Princess Leia, said to me once, “Take your broken heart and make it into art.”

2- Ryan Gosling’s Tribute to His Wife, Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling took home the award of Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, but not before making us all swoon with his emotional speech thanking his beautiful wife, Eva Mendes who recently suffered the loss of her brother who died of throat cancer. He acknowledged her sacrifices and admitted that he wouldn’t be standing up there tonight if it wasn’t for her.

“I would like to try to thank one person properly and say while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer,” Gosling said while looking directly into the camera. “If she hadn’t taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So, sweetheart, thank you. To my daughters, Amada and Esmeralda, I love you.”

3- Jimmy Fallon Recreates La La Land’s Opening Musical Number

La La Land won all of the seven awards it was nominated for which is why Jimmy Fallon’s opening sequence was spot on! He staked his claim on the show when he brought in the biggest stars to kick off the night by recreating one of the most iconic film scenes this year while adding his own charming and loving twist! From Jon Snow waking up in the back of a limo to Fallon sashaying across all the stars who took part in the number with his BFF Justin Timberlake, the opening sequence deserved a Golden Globe nomination on its own!

4- Barb In The Smashing Opening Number

Stranger Things’ cult favorite character, Barb, made a surprising appearance at the opening number of the Golden Globes and had all the show’s fans screaming at the top of their lungs: BARB IS ALIVE! She was resurrected from the swimming pool where she disappeared. But seriously, Fallon, let’s agree this is the the last time we’ll bring up Barb!

5- Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer

The power duo and Snatched costars made us all laugh with their comedy chops when they presented the Award for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical. Without her glasses, Goldie Hawn will confuse words such as talented for tainted. So, congratulations Ryan Gosling for being the most tainted actor this season!

6- Modern Family and The Big Bang Theory Weren’t Among the Nominees

This is the first year in so many that Modern Family and The Big Bang Theory get 0 nominations and as much as we love both shows to death, we were happy at seeing new casts and new faces being deservedly celebrated for their achievements and talents!

7- The Stranger Things’ Kids

The Stranger Things’ kids are always a source of entertainment for us as they will never cease being adorable. So, when they rap from the back of a truck and trade in their 80’s outfits with modern tuxedos and dresses, we will go crazy!

8- The Wins Weren’t Expected As Usual

There were many back-to-back surprise victories that we did not see coming! Every year, most of our predictions turn out to be reality, but this year, most of them weren’t! From Aaron Taylor-Johnson winning the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, Musical or Comedy instead of the heavily predicted Dev Patel for his role in Lion to established favorite Natalie Portman losing to Isabelle Huppert for her role in the provocative French film Elle. It truly was the year of the underdogs!

9- Rami Malek

Even though Rami Malek did not win Best Actor in a Television Series, we love him all the same. Billy Bob Thornton beat out our favorite Egyptian actor for his role in Goliath, but that doesn’t make us any less happier for the fact that Rami Malek got nominated two years in a row. Also, how dashing does he look in his suit?

With all the speeches, wins and slays, this year’s Golden Globes has it all!