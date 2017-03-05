Cairo, Egypt: February 5, 2017 – Hilton Alexandria Corniche has the distinction of being awarded Stylish Luxury Hotel of the Year 2017 across Egypt by Luxury Travel Guide. This is the first time the hotel has received a Luxury Travel Award, which recognizes and celebrates excellence across all sectors of the affluent travel and tourism industry. Hilton Alexandria Corniche is well-versed in award recognition, having won the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Award for the years 2014 & 2016.

“It’s always an honor to receive recognition from those within the industry, and even more so when the awards represent excellence across regions,” said Joerg Potreck, general manager, Hilton Alexandria Corniche. “At Hilton Alexandria Corniche, we always strive to provide our guests with attentive service,high quality amenities and heartfelt experiences. Receiving the Stylish Luxury Hotel of the Year award from Luxury Travel Guide is evidence that we are continuing to provide our guests with the stellar experience they’ve come to expect from our hotel.”

The Luxury Travel Awards is an annual, global competition among accommodation providers across the regions of Europe, the Americas, Asia and Australasia, and Africa and the Middle East. The Africa and Middle East Awards celebrate the very best accommodation providers in the most sought after destinations throughout the region. Spanning hotels, resorts, lodges, guest houses and apartments a group of experts extensively travelled the globe to determine the award winners that have been chosen for their different qualities in categories such as: boutique, culinary, spa and sustainability.

Guests of the Hilton Alexandria Corniche enjoy gorgeous views of the Mediterranean Sea and historic surroundings. Set in the heart of the city, the hotel is steps from the Corniche beachfront walkway and minutes to Alexandria National Museum, Souk El-Attarine and Montazah Palace Gardens. Indulge in the hotel’s exclusive wellness center, five restaurants and bars, take the free shuttle to the private beach or enjoy the heated, outdoor rooftop pool and terrace for an incredible panoramic view of the Mediterranean Sea.