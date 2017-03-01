Hilton Alexandria King’s Ranch wins the Luxury Travel Guide award-Africa and Middle East as a Luxury Hotel & Spa of the Year. The Luxury Travel Guide Awards represent the pinnacle of travel and tourism achievement, championing the best in the industry of hospitality; therefore to come out on top is truly an achievement we are so proud of” this beautiful hotel recently won the International Hotel & Property Designs Award.

Hilton Alexandria King’s Ranch has a very unique atmosphere featuring the largest pool in the city, heated indoor pool, six outlets that serve the best quality of food and highly furnished rooms and suites adding to this an extensive meetings and events facilities for up to 400 guests and an extraordinary outdoor garden that can take up to 4000 guests. The hotel has the Largest Spa and rehabilitation Center “ Premedion Spa & Prevention center” in the city offering physical therapy and rehabilitation, anti-aging and medical beauty, weight management and nutrition, pampering treatments, fitness and group training sessions, detox programs & much more.