Hilton Cairo Zamalek has announced the appointment of Tarek Zaki as the Hotel Manager for the Hilton Cairo Zamalek Residences.

Mohab Ghali, Vice President Operations – Hilton Egypt & North Africa commented: “Tarek is an experienced hotelier who brings along a wealth of knowledge and distinctive leadership skills acquired over the years through his hospitality career in Egypt and abroad. I am confident that Tarek’s professional background will support him in leading Hilton Zamalek’s team to achieve new heights whilst continuing to promote the Hilton Vision and Mission in Egypt.”

Most recently, Tarek was the Director of Operations at Hilton Cairo World Trade Center Residences. He has had an outstanding track record in the hospitality industry for over 20 years. Following receiving his higher education in London he started his hotels career in the UK for 3 years, then moved to Egypt where he joined the Hilton family. Tarek worked in the F&B department in various Hilton hotels in Egypt. From Egypt, he then moved to Kenya and the UAE, and then returned back to Egypt.

“I am proud and excited to join the magnificent Hilton Cairo Zamalek Residences, I look forward to leading the team in achieving more success in the years to come.” said Tarek Zaki.

Hilton Cairo Zamalek Residences has been certified as a recommended hotel on “Holiday Check”, the largest German-speaking hotel rating portal.