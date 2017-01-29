‘Tis the season to be jolly! Make your holidays shine bright with tinsel, mistletoe and some standout statement pieces for your wardrobe. The key is to keep your style understated and draw focus to these delicious details that will not only stir up conversation, but a little fashion controversy as well. And who doesn’t love themselves a good old fashioned head-turner?

1. Extra Trimming

Extra decadent, extra quirky and extra trendy! Trim that Christmas tree or add something special to your holiday getup.

2. Eye Spy

Venture into the great outdoors while keeping your pretty eyes well-shielded in some outrageous shades.

3. Hardware

Metalwork and armor will surely give you a gilded treat for the season. Whether modern or punk, add a bit of metallic accessorizing to your winter wardrobe.

4. HeadStrong

Keep your headgear on point whether for practicality or whimsy- hat and headpiece game strong!

5. Toasty

When you are not roasting chestnuts on an open fire, you will need to find a more sartorial way to keep yourself nice and warm.