By: Ali Hussain

Due to the revolutionary development in the field of medicine, the list of untreatable diseases or disorders is getting shorter.

Nowadays a lot of people suffer from hormonal problems, teenagers or women nearing menopause being the most common patients. But anyone could struggle with this disorder, as an estimated 80% of women had a hormonal imbalance at some point in their life .

What Are the Effects of Hormones?

Hormones have profound effects on your mental, physical and emotional health. These chemical messengers play a major role in controlling your appetite, weight and mood, amongst other things. Some signs of hormonal imbalance include mood swings, anxiety, depression and loss of muscle mass.

Causes of Hormonal Imbalance

Hormone fluctuations occur naturally during in puberty, menopause and perimenopause. Hormone imbalance may also be caused by toxins or an unbalanced lifestyle. It is deeply connected to the food we eat, the exercise we get, the toxins we absorb, the weight we carry, and the stress levels we put up with.

Natural Hormonal Imbalance Therapy

Eat Enough Protein at Every Meal

Consuming adequate protein triggers the production of hormones that suppress appetite and help you feel full. Aim for a minimum of 20–30 grams of protein per meal. Research has shown that eating protein decreases levels of the “hunger hormone” ghrelin and stimulates the production of hormones that help you feel full, including PYY and GLP-1 (1)

Exercise is one of the most powerful lifestyle changes we have available to us. Performing strength training, aerobics, walking or other forms of physical activity can modify hormone levels in a way that reduces the risk of disease and protects muscle mass during the aging process.

A good night’s sleep can help you maintain energy, re–balance hormones and ward off infections and illnesses.

Hormone Replacement Therapy. *

One of the successful types of the hormonal disorder treatment called Hormone Replacement Therapy can be defined as:

“A type of treatment that involves taking hormones to prevent or treat certain medical conditions”. This means they are created in a laboratory (rather than by the body). Once these hormones are inside the body, they act like natural hormones. However, HRT has some side-effects.

Hormone Balance

Understanding hormones effects and the causes of hormone imbalance empowers us to prevent them. When hormones are balanced, you can regain your vitality, sleep better, have more energy and just feel and think better.