Capricorn

December 21 – January 19

Strengths

Liable, organized and self-restrained.

Weaknesses

Unforgiving, distrusting and pessimistic.

Most Compatible With

Taurus, Virgo, Pisces and Cancer.

Love

Your new found love is just a beginning and you need time to study each other. Do not jump to any decisions. If you’re single, you will fall in love with a charming person and begin a new relationship. If you already have a lover, you may be tired of your relationship. However, if you have any frustrations, the best thing would be to discuss them frankly.

Love Compatibility

ARIES

As a love match, their compatibility can be strong and unbeatable. It works at its absolute best when there is quite an age gap between you two.

TAURUS

When these two come together in a love match, it’s a practical, sensible partnership. And with a little bit of work, they can make the perfect couple.

GEMINI

Their compatibility is a challenging, awkward and complicated relationship. You’ll have to invest serious efforts to make it work.

CANCER

These two signs can create a very successful and secure connection. It grows from a strong foundation of material and emotional security.

LEO

It’s rare when a Leo is attracted to a Capricorn, but the other way round is more probable. They might enjoy the chase but won’t see their future together.

VIRGO

When they get involved in a love match, there’s a pragmatic, smart relationship. Both signs are highly rational, and both have high expectations.

LIBRA

The compatibility for Capricorn and Libra doesn’t scream “match made in heaven”, but it isn’t one that absolutely never works out either. But it’s more trouble than it’s worth.

SCORPIO

At their best, with Capricorn’s sensual nature and Scorpio’s depth of passion, these two blend practical logic with intuition and insight, making for a dynamic team.

SAGITTARIUS

When Sagittarius and Capricorn join together in a love match, things may start slow. But their differences can actually forge a stronger relationship in the long run.

CAPRICORN

Their compatibility shows greater chances of success as both Capricorn man and Capricorn woman show earnestness in their relationship.

AQUARIUS

You might not find each other that interesting to begin with. They can be very good friends if they manage to find the right way to communicate.

PISCES

A Capricorn and Pisces love relationship may appear to be like opposites attracting. But this couple is honest, and can be very devoted to one another.