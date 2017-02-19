As women, we are often stereotyped by men. Seriously, the amount of bogus stories that are told about us is just insane. Some say that we don’t know what we want, while others claim that we are some of the clingiest creatures on earth. The truth is, however, our flaws are far less severe than those of an obsessive boyfriend. This is why we compiled the stories of 7 girls and their most horrific boyfriend experiences. Read through girls, and the next time a guy tells you that women are difficult, scream at them “at least we’re not scary”.

1. “I met an Egyptian guy abroad. He was very persistent that I eventually gave in and chose to date him. It was real fun. We spent two months together and it was such a fairy tale, until I had to go back to Egypt, and he turned into a nightmare. The guy wouldn’t rest. He had to know all my whereabouts. He was constantly smothering me on WhatsApp with all these questions of where I am, who I am with and what I am going to do next. And whenever I told him that I didn’t like his attitude, he would just tell me that he loves me so much so he’s curious about how I spend my day. But that wasn’t all. The WhatsApp messages I learned to be Ok with, what bugged me the most though, was his need to call me every night for 5 hours until he made sure I was asleep and not talking to anyone other than him. Not to mention how he literally liked my every Facebook post. Two months after, I came back to Egypt. I woke up one day and found him at my doorstep. He told me that he quit his work so that he can live with me in the same country. I broke up with him then and even had to call his parents, because he wouldn’t take no for an answer.”

2. “I’ll tell you one thing: Never date a caring guy. He isn’t caring, he’s clingy is what I learned. I had a boyfriend who at first used to drive me everywhere and call me every second of everyday. At first, I thought it was cute until I realized he was doing it to make sure that I don’t talk to any guys, and that if I did, it would be under his supervision. One day, I wanted to meet a colleague from uni, so I got dressed and drove there. He called me so I told him where I am. Half an hour later, he showed up at the cafe and grabbed my arms so hard I felt like my bones are going to break. I was very surprised and confused that I actually went with him and sat in his car, and that’s when he called me a whore.”

3. “I had a boyfriend who asked me for my Facebook password two weeks after we started dating.”

4. “My phone battery was always low thanks to my former boyfriend who made it a point to check my phone every time we hung out, because obviously I could have called or texted someone in the 10 minutes he was away.”

5. “I met this guy once, and I liked him a lot. We casually dated for a couple of months and then we decided that we are ready for a relationship, and that is when the problems started to happen. See I am not much of a social media girl. I rarely post a photo, and somehow that was a problem to him. He always doubted that I loved him, because I never posted a photo of us or changed my status to ‘in a relationship’. He was very insecure that I eventually had to break up with him.”

6. “My boyfriend felt the need to touch me every time one of my guy friends hung out with us. It was very weird, because we are not that kind of couple. We don’t hold hands or wrap our arms around each other. I found it really weird when he held my hands whenever my guy friends were around, and it honestly bugged me because I felt like it made them feel left out. Eventually, I realized that this was his way of marking his territory, me being the territory.”

7. “One time I told my boyfriend that I wanted some alone time, he pulled me by my hair and said “Who do you need the alone time to talk to, you slut”. Believe it or not, I didn’t break up with him right after.”

What do you think, have you been through worse? Tell us in the comments below!