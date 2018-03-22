We know how hard it can get to keep track of what’s happening in the weekend. That’s why IDENTITY always comes to the rescue! Here’s our weekly list of the hottest things happening around Cairo this weekend.

Thursday

1- Massar Egbari + Disco Misr at The Tap West

Massar Egbari – one of the best indie-rock bands in the Middle East – is heading west this weekend. Next, the night will be topped off with the one-of-a-kind Disco Misr!

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/2182176132058482/

2- Carnivorous at AUC Falaki Theater and Gallery

In the framework of D-CAF 18, Carnivorous is a theater show full of dark humor and looks un-inchingly at the absurd sides of our everyday lives. The performance will take place on Thursday and Friday.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1677556508968604/

3- Ghalia Benali at Cairo Jazz Club

This is an event not to missed! For a rare neo-tarab Arab soul night, Ghalia Benali is taking over CJC stage.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/213193425898789/

4- Egyptian Contemporary Dance Programme at Rawabet Theater

Four contemporary dance performances will take place in Rawabet Theater, in the framework of D-CAF 18. The performances will be held on Thursday and Friday.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/202959890441582/

Friday

5- Amr Diab at AUC

Amr Diab will perform live this Friday in AUC Amphitheater. That’s a concert you definitely do not want to miss out on.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/168953047088559/

6- MondeDalida at Yellow Umbrella

MondeDalida is the first and the only tribute band to Dalida. Spend an exquisite evening with the French – Egyptian icon Dalida, this Friday at 6:30 PM.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/190789058180185/

7- A Squared & Amigos at CJC 610

The A-squared boys are bringing some amigos to spin with them at 610 this Friday! They’ll be featuring a variety of local DJs for a full-on fiesta on the decks.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/180557202563144/

8- Cultural Resistance & Storytelling at Studio Emad Eddin

This workshop is open to anyone who is interested in what happens when you initiate social and legislative change through art. Ahmed Tobasi and Zoe La erty lead this workshop as a part of D-CAF 18, to explore how they use the role of theater to fight for change.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/2124865341066513/

9- Djembe Drum Circle at Club 7

Gramophone and Club 7 presents the “Djembe Drum Circle”, a new experience in which participants will be gathered in one big group and will play different types of drums with certain beats that help get rid of any negative energies.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/189177575195275/

Saturday

10- Screening of “Inside Story” Film at Zawya

In conjuncture with the Zero Discrimination Day, The UN Migration Agency (IOM Egypt), UNAIDS Egypt and Embassy of the Netherlands in Egypt are inviting everyone to attend the screening of the movie “Inside Story” at Zawya Cinema at 7:30 PM.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/400179930452492/

11- Brunch n’ Chill ft. Omar Emara / Safi at CJC 610

If you’re in the mood for relaxation, chillness and cosiness, join CJC 610 for the good vibes, sunshine and delicious bites. Omar Emara will serenade you with some great acoustic tunes! And later the dynamic Safi will be spinning his grooviest sets on decks.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/939726686194469/

12- Bit Tuner FT. Andro El Hawy & El Sweasy at Underground

Bit Tuner (CH) meets Andro El Hawy & El Sweasy in the context of a music collaboration project between musicians from Egypt and Switzerland.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/573582629690355/

We did our part, now do yours and see how to make the best out of your time. Happy weekend folks!