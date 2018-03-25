How many times have you asked yourself what you’re doing wrong? You’re probably not doing anything wrong, it’s just that you’re missing the little things that make her smile. There are keys to every girl’s heart, and there are small gestures that help ease in the lock.

Surprises!

Whether it’s taking her out or buying her a little gift, surprises always make us smile. Little gifts like a keychain, a little teddy bear or even flowers ensure a smile on your girl’s face all day!

Take Notice

Girls love it when you notice the little things. Look closely at her hairstyle, makeup, earrings etc. Whatever it is, notice all the little changes. Always offer her compliments. Tell her she looks nice today and every day. Never give her false compliments though.

Get Along with her Friends and Family

Friends and family are two of the most important things in anyone’s life really. To please them, is to please your girl. It warms her heart when you give a little extra effort for them.

Communication

Communicate with your girl. Channel your feelings, tell her know how you feel as well as listen to her. Talk to her about whatever bothers you or makes you angry. Communication is definitely one of the keys that don’t just grease the lock but open it as well.

Pay Attention to the Things She Says

Always listen to what she says. Sometimes it seems unimportant, but it means the world to her that you’re interested. Give her your opinion.

Show Interest in her Likes and Dislikes

You don’t have to like what she likes or dislike what she dislikes, but be interested. Show her that you know she doesn’t like kiwis, or that her favorite restaurant is the one you took her to on her birthday.

Encourage Her to Follow Her Passion

Always encourage your loved one to advance and better her talent/passion. Push her to do something she loves or something she is good at.

Girls just need little tiny gestures to make them smile. It’s not so hard!