There is a certain age where kids start asking questions about anything and everything they can possibly think of. Usually, they ask embarrassing questions, or ones that can’t be explicitly answered at their age. The question is, should we give them the right answer just like that? For apparently their minds can grasp such controversial issues, or should we beat around the bush as usual without actually giving them any specific answer? Because you know, they might be a little too young for us to explain how we brought them to this world for instance. So here’s what might work:

Question: Why don’t I have any siblings?

Answer: Do you want one?

If s/he answered with no, then the conversation has ended there and then. Don’t ask him/her “then why did you ask?” because then they might feel that they shouldn’t ask you anything any more. If s/he answered yes, then ask him/her to pray to God for one! As simple as that.

Question: Where is God?

Answer 1: God is everywhere!

No matter which religion or holy book you follow, the answer to this question will remain the same. Because remember s/he is not asking about the faith, but rather about Almighty God. Usually kids will follow with questions like, so is He here? Or can He see/hear me? Or why can’t I see Him? The answers to the first two questions are pretty basic: Yes, He is and He can see/hear you. The answer to the last one is pretty tricky yet simple.

Answer 2: He’s watching over you to make sure that you are okay, like when you’re in practice and I stay outside watching you as you play to make sure that you’re okay. You don’t necessarily see me, but I’m there.

Question: Why do you love my brother more than me?

kids often ask this question with actions, not words. You need to watch out for your kid’s behavior; they will usually do something wrong to get you to notice them like breaking a vase or eating grass or whatever just to get your attention, because only then they will feel that you still care. It’s not right to have your kid feel like he is loved less or more than any of his siblings. If he is sitting by himself all the time, this is alarming as well.

Answer: Sit with him and tell him how much you love him. Tell him you know he’s now a big boy and a gentleman and that he will help you raise his brother/sister.

Question: Why? Why? Why?

Kids tend to ask for a reason for whatever you ask them to do, and we usually get bored of answering all the why’s. I can’t tell you exactly what to answer with because their questions vary, but please don’t answer with “because I said so!” or “because we should”, because then they will assume that they shouldn’t speak and their personality will grow weaker. Show them that you want to answer their every question because they matter.

Question: Why do you and dad/mom fight? Do you still love him/her?

Apart of the fact that you shouldn’t fight with your significant other in front of your kids for their psychological and mental well being, if it happened, it can be fixed without panicking and without saying “it’s adults talk!”

Answer: We are fixing some problems, sorry you saw/heard this.

You can directly go to your significant other and hug/kiss them and this will show that you still love their mom/dad, and will put any thought to rest.

Dealing with and answering kids’ questions can be tricky, but here’s the ultimate tip: Don’t think of the question as an adult; think of it from your kids’ perspective because they probably need a much simpler answer than the one you are trying to avoid. And don’t lie to them with any answer, “Where did I come from?” “Cairo, Egypt!” It’s as simple as that.