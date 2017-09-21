How do you become an influencer? You bring attention to yourself by spreading persuading information. Whether it’s about food, fashion or even social event promoting. Your opinion is considered influential which ultimately puts you in the spotlight.

Go Viral

Think Kim Kardashian, you really don’t have to do much effort. Talk about a trending topic like fashion, food or even your backward society. You absolutely have to have an opinion on anything and everything. Now wait for the likes to come in. Share your posts and ask your friends to spread the word. You want to be as famous as possible.

Go On An Adventure Spree

Visit new places and take pictures all the time. While you take a stroll by the beach, while you barbecue, during an intense phone call by a picturesque background, under water, wenta msh wakhed belak etc… You want people to envy you and want to be you.

Find Your Crowd

In other words, etlaza2 fel nass el “cool”. You basically have to influence the influencer. Once people start talking about your awesome topics, focus on those who are in the same social status as you. Go to the same event and pick the person you think you can bond with the most. Once you’ve achieved that, ask them if they could share your best post. But there’s a catch of course, if they share, you share as well. And don’t forget to caption your post, “3ashe2ty Hoda with matching hair!”

Seem Important

Once you’ve reached the needed level of fame, maintain your popularity by always reminding people that you are important. Never post a picture without tagging the brands you are wearing, people are looking up to you. You will have fans pouring in from everywhere. The moment a fan grabs you, take a snapchat picture with them and caption it #MyAmazingFans, #fanlove , #El7abayeb.

Advertisements

You know you’ve made it when companies start asking you to promote their products. But you know what the best thing is? When you’re actually subtle about it. Post a picture on instagram with the caption: “Nothing makes my day more than a cup of @nespresso!” w 3ashan tekoon 3amalt el 3alek w zeyada kaman, add: “For all those Nespresso lovers out there, post your cup of coffee and don’t forget to tag me and @nespresso!”

W aham aham haga enek tekoony 3andek a growing fan base. After all, that’s the first thing marketers look at before hiring you.