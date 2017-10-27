Everyone has to deal with one skin issue or another at some point in their lives; whether it’s acne, dryness, sensitivity, oiliness, discoloration or wrinkles. While it’s impossible to avoid or eliminate most of these issues entirely, you can take steps to minimize and manage them. Achieve the healthiest possible skin by developing a good skincare routine and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

1. Wash your face twice a day

Stick to washing your face twice a day – once in the morning to cleanse any oil that has built up overnight, and once in the evening to remove any dirt and makeup leftovers from the day.

2. Protect with sunscreen

The importance of wearing sunscreen cannot be overstated. You should look for sunscreen with an SPF (sun protection factor) of at least 30. Many daily moisturizers and foundations come with an SPF already included, which helps to simplify your morning routine. Remember to wear sunscreen every day, not just over the summer or when it’s sunny.

3. Clean your makeup brushes

How many of us go for a month or two without cleaning our makeup brushes? In fact you shouldn’t go over two weeks without cleaning your brushes. It’s one of the worst things you can do to your skin. They sit there and they accumulate all of that bacteria and dirt, and you’re going back and you’re just putting that on your face! It definitely causes breakouts, bumps and acne. So cleaning your brushes on a regular basis will make a huge difference and protect your skin.

4. Never sleep with makeup on

It may sound like the simplest thing in the world, but you should never underestimate the importance of completely removing your makeup every single night. It’s a pain, and there will definitely be nights when it’s the last thing you’ll feel like doing, but your skin will thank you for it!

5. Do facial masks

You can also dedicate at least one night a week to give yourself an at-home facial. Start with a gentle exfoliator (such as sugar), then moisturize, use a toner, and end with a mud or peel off mask to get rid of all the gunk in the pores and blackheads.

6. Stay hydrated

As you probably know, drinking water is important for clear, healthy skin. This is due to the fact that your skin – like most other cells in the body – is composed primarily of water. Without enough water, your skin can become dehydrated and look dry, tight and flaky. Over time, this can lead to the appearance of wrinkles. Drinking 6-8 glasses of water a day works wonders, and you’ll sure notice the changes and improvements in your skin!