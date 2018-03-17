Hyde Park Developments has just announced its partnership with Arsenal, and to celebrate it we’ll be inviting 60 Arsenal fans to spend 3 nights in London, attend the Arsenal closing home match of the season in the VIP area of the Emirates Stadium, a stadium tour and much more!

Get a chance to join the group by performing your favorite Arsenal chants or creating yours. Record yourself chanting alone or with your friends, upload the video and don’t forget to follow the steps below to qualify for the trip that will take place between 4th – 7th May 2018.

Winners will be selected randomly.

· Like our page

· Upload the video on your personal profiles USING BOTH HASHTAGS: #HPDxGunners #HydeParkDevelopments – on Facebook and Instagram.

(The video should not exceed 60 seconds)

· Share the video PUBLICLY and tag our page so we can find you.

· Gather A MINIMUM OF 50 Likes to qualify. Winners will then be selected at random.

Bring out the Gunner; double decker bus is roaming and wandering around most areas around Cairo encouraging people to participate and show their passion for Arsenal by singing their own or most admired chant from the 16th to the 26th of March.

Whether you’re an Arsenal fan or not, grab the chance and participate! DON’T MISS IT!

BRING OUT THE GUNNER!