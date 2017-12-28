For all fashionistas out there that love to make a statement, upgrade your closet with this year’s hottest winter trends.

Fashionable Knits

The knitwear trend has been elevated this season with a very stylish outcome. It’s more than just wrapping up and staying cozy. Whether it’s the fisherman’s knit, cashmere wool or roll necks, the oversized silhouettes have definitely conformed in the fashion world.

Padded Jackets

Puffer jackets have made a name for themselves this winter. The oversized padding gives the entire look an edge. Get into the trend by pairing your jackets with a pencil skirt or cigarette pants.

Skirts

From business woman to fashionista, skirts have now become an all-season go-to item. Pair this figure-hugging fashion trend with knee-high boots for the perfect winter date outfit.

Large Collars & Lapels

It’s all about silhouette and distorted proportions. This style has defied the rules of close-fitting, and has put fashion and art above all. Oversized wear is so in this season, and we are talking about collars twice the average size.